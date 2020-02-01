Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280,344 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.24% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.00. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

