Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,370 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.21% of Viper Energy Partners worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

