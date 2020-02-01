Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 110,062 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,062 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.72% of PlayAGS worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of AGS opened at $10.28 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

