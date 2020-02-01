Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 59,636 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,636 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.84% of Leaf Group worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 254,882 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $74,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,560 shares of company stock worth $691,732.

Leaf Group stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

