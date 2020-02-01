Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 77,367 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,367 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.99%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

