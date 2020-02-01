Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $2.36 Million Position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.27% of Banc of California as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 9,099.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 363,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 128,242 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,420,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

