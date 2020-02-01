Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,923 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.86. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

