Emercoin Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, xBTCe, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $11,416.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,091,200 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Crex24, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex, xBTCe, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

