Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $501,017.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, Kucoin and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $501,017.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01245769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

