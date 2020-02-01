Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) & Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Financial Contrast

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Enel Generacion Chile alerts:

0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Azure Power Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global $143.52 million 3.51 $1.13 million $0.13 94.46

Azure Power Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Generacion Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generacion Chile and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $20.55, suggesting a potential upside of 67.35%.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82% Azure Power Global -2.26% -1.01% -0.22%

Summary

Enel Generacion Chile beats Azure Power Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generacion Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generacion Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.