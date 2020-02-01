Energo 1-Day Volume Reaches $242.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Energo has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, CoinEgg, Coinnest and CoinBene. Energo has a market cap of $373,261.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinBene, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

