Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $126,364.00 and $95.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.