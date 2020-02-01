Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERF. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 3,321,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.66. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.