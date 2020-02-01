Enigma (ENG) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Tidex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $1.99 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, AirSwap, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit, Mercatox, ABCC, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Tidex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

