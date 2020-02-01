Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.0993 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Upbit. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, Liqui, Coinrail, Tidex, Cobinhood, AirSwap, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Upbit, Bancor Network, COSS, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

