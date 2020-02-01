Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,308 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

