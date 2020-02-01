Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.