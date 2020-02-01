Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.89% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $547,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

