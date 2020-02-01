EOS Hits One Day Volume of $2.76 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00043963 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, OpenLedger DEX, BCEX and LBank. During the last week, EOS has traded 16% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and $2.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,933,053 coins and its circulating supply is 951,233,041 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, ABCC, TOPBTC, Neraex, YoBit, Livecoin, WazirX, DigiFinex, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Hotbit, Liqui, RightBTC, Coindeal, CoinEx, CPDAX, Coinrail, Bilaxy, Huobi, HitBTC, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, BigONE, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Upbit, IDCM, BitMart, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, Zebpay, OKEx, COSS, LBank, Poloniex, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Exrates, Kuna, Binance, DOBI trade, Bitbns, Coinbe, Kucoin, Cryptomate, BCEX, OEX, Coinsuper, EXX, Bit-Z, GOPAX, Tidebit, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Rfinex, Bibox, DragonEX, Cryptopia, QBTC, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Kraken, Ovis and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

