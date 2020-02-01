EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One EOSDT token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $860,508.00 and $2,518.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 4,574,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,665 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

