ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $79.72 on Friday. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,897,513.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

