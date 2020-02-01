EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 97,475 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 771,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,638. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

