Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 1st (ARVN, CRNX, CRTX, FLNG, GOSS, LEGH, NXGN, RCKT, STXB, TMDX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 1st:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Arvinas Inc alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.