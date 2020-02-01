Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 1st (ACIA, DOCU, MGTX, SGSOY, STOK, SURF, TSLX, URGN, VLVLY, WASH)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 1st:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Get Acacia Communications Inc alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.