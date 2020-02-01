Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

