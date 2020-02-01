Eryllium Hits Market Cap of $1,133.00 (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.01241769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Eryllium

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

