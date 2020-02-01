ESBC (ESBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,410.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $441,211.00 and approximately $14,410.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ESBC

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,694,178 coins and its circulating supply is 21,408,223 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

