Espers (ESP) Achieves Market Cap of $576,262.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $576,262.00 and $30.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01251630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00201939 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003936 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.