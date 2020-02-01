Esportbits (HLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Esportbits has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Esportbits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. Esportbits has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $27,636.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com. The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

