Essentia Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $348,048.00 and approximately $30,602.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.44 or 0.05893039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

