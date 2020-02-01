Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $100,968.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Coinlim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.22 or 0.05933111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127419 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinTiger, Coinlim, IDEX, P2PB2B, LATOKEN, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

