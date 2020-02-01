Ether-1 Market Capitalization Reaches $305,915.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $305,915.00 and $9,665.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00049700 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314854 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010713 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012025 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,094,627 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

