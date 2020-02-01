Ether Kingdoms Token One Day Volume Reaches $22,816.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $31,702.00 and $22,816.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,035,520 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.