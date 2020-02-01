Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Hits $172,576.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $172,576.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.01949581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,628,113 coins and its circulating supply is 167,598,700 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

