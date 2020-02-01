Ethereum Classic Price Tops $11.34 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00121513 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Bit-Z, ChaoEX and Gate.io. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.73 or 0.01946619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

