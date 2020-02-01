Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Hits $43,988.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $43,988.00 and approximately $25,633.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.17 or 0.05897765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

