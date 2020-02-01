Ethereum Gold Project Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $44,202.00 and approximately $10,456.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.05856788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.