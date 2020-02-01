Etherparty (FUEL) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.62 million and $51,424.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.