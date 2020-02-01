EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $194,975.00 and approximately $14,784.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005250 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,696,640 coins and its circulating supply is 31,731,934 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.