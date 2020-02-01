EUNO Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $204,651.00 and $10,070.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,682,668 coins and its circulating supply is 31,717,962 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

