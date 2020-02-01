EURBASE (EBASE) Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EURBASE has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EURBASE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EURBASE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.