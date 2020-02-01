Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Euronav by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,043,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.