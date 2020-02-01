Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.55. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

