EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $221,235.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. EvenCoin has a market cap of $221,235.00 and $439,654.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00314752 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

