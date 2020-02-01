EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $74,292.00 and approximately $5,568.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, EventChain has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.05850388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00127694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

