EverGreenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,099.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 146.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $389,099.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01245193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046127 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00203096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001821 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,166,223 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

