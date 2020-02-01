EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0181 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $256,453.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.01243907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00203628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,168,586 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.