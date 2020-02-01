Everus Achieves Market Cap of $25.48 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $50.98. Everus has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and $5,894.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.05915505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,876,981 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

