Everus (EVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.36 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Everus has a market cap of $22.36 million and approximately $3,076.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05843053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035180 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,876,982 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

