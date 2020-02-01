Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

